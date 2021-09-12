Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Charter School of Wilmington 31, First State Military 6

Newark 34, Christiana 6

Olney Charter, Pa. 8, Appoquinimink 3

St. Elizabeth 48, Conrad 6

St. Georges Tech 45, Caesar Rodney 14

St. Mark's 21, Red Lion Christian Academy 20

Sussex Technical 48, Delcastle Tech 27

William Penn 27, Penn Wood, Pa. 8

Wilmington Friends 28, Delmar 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
