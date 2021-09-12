Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Charter School of Wilmington 31, First State Military 6
Newark 34, Christiana 6
Olney Charter, Pa. 8, Appoquinimink 3
St. Elizabeth 48, Conrad 6
St. Georges Tech 45, Caesar Rodney 14
St. Mark's 21, Red Lion Christian Academy 20
Sussex Technical 48, Delcastle Tech 27
William Penn 27, Penn Wood, Pa. 8
Wilmington Friends 28, Delmar 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
