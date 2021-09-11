Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Captain Shreve 54, Leesville 0

Lakeshore 28, Slidell 21

Liberty 49, White Castle 7

Ruston 28, Oxford, Miss. 7

St. Amant 28, Walker 15

St. James 37, Shaw 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

De La Salle vs. Holy Cross, ccd.

Higgins vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.

John Curtis Christian vs. Oxford, Miss., ccd.

Karr vs. St. Augustine, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

