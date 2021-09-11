Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Captain Shreve 54, Leesville 0
Lakeshore 28, Slidell 21
Liberty 49, White Castle 7
Ruston 28, Oxford, Miss. 7
St. Amant 28, Walker 15
St. James 37, Shaw 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
De La Salle vs. Holy Cross, ccd.
Higgins vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
John Curtis Christian vs. Oxford, Miss., ccd.
Karr vs. St. Augustine, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments