Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

San Francisco Giants (91-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58 ERA, .99 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +170, Giants -195; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Cubs are 39-34 in home games in 2020. The Chicago pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Kyle Hendricks leads them with a mark of 6.6.

The Giants are 46-27 on the road. San Francisco has hit 210 home runs as a team this season. Kris Bryant leads the club with 24, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Camilo Doval earned his second victory and Brandon Belt went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Trevor Megill took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 87 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 122 hits and is batting .295.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).