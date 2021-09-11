Friday’s Scores

Miami Herald Logo
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bandon 29, Central Linn 6

Barlow 44, Central 28

Barlow def. Reynolds, forfeit

Beaverton 41, Aloha 18

Burns 35, Klamath 14

Cascade 79, Elmira 0

Central Catholic 55, David Douglas 2

Clackamas 38, Camas, Wash. 30

Cove 36, Union 28

Crook County 32, Cottage Grove 7

Crow def. Mapleton, forfeit

Dallas 34, Wells 6

Dayton 45, Yamhill-Carlton 14

Dufur def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash., forfeit

Eddyville 26, Alsea 13

Estacada 33, Banks 7

Forest Grove 24, McMinnville 21

Gladstone 21, Astoria 20

Glencoe 35, Hillsboro 0

Gresham 26, Nelson 6

Henley 44, Yreka, Calif. 0

Hidden Valley 36, Molalla 0

Homedale, Idaho 56, Baker 6

Hood River 39, Scappoose 21

Ione/Arlington def. Imbler, forfeit

Jesuit 17, Tigard 7

Jewell 72, Siletz Valley Early College 13

Kennedy 31, Santiam Christian 0

Knappa 16, Toledo 12

Lake Oswego 48, Sherwood 20

Liberty 52, Lincoln 0

Marist 42, Tillamook 6

Marshfield 57, Churchill 6

Mazama 42, Crater 14

McNary 17, Newberg 14, OT

Melba, Idaho 56, Nyssa 6

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 26, Prairie City/Burnt River 12

Monroe 34, Santiam 28, OT

Myrtle Point 38, Bonanza 22

Nestucca 38, Clatskanie 12

North Bend 27, Ashland 6

Oregon City 48, Franklin 12

Perrydale 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 8

Philomath 27, Blanchet Catholic 25

Powers 52, Elkton 6

Putnam 23, Milwaukie 21

Rainier 36, Scio 8

Regis 56, Harrisburg 0

Roosevelt 59, La Salle 0

Roseburg 37, Mountain View 7

Seaside 48, Newport 0

Sheldon 44, Grant 27

South Albany 48, North Salem 21

South Salem 29, Lebanon 20

South Umpqua 48, Pleasant Hill 0

Sprague 40, Century 14

St. Mary's 21, Illinois Valley 6

St. Paul 48, Days Creek 0

Stanfield 34, Culver 0

Sunnyside, Wash. 35, Hermiston 14

Sunset 45, Southridge 7

Sutherlin 14, Oakland 6

Sweet Home 35, North Marion 0

Triangle Lake def. McKenzie, forfeit

Tualatin 35, Silverton 28

Umatilla 48, Irrigon 0

Vale 20, La Pine 14

West Albany 17, Canby 14

West Salem, Wis. 42, Grants Pass 20

Westview 49, Mountainside 16

Wilsonville 35, Pendleton 19

Woodburn 54, Valley Catholic 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amity vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Clatskanie vs. Taft, ccd.

Coquille vs. Creswell, ccd.

Corbett vs. Fort Vancouver, Wash., ccd.

DeSales, Wash. vs. Wallowa, ccd.

Junction City vs. Douglas, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Chiloquin, ccd.

Ontario vs. Fruitland, Idaho, ccd.

Vernonia vs. Colton, ccd.

Willamette vs. North Eugene, ccd.

Willamina vs. Sheridan, ccd.

