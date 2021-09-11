Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blackfoot 35, Snake River 21

Bonners Ferry 7, Libby, Mont. 0

Burley 27, Wood River 20

Butte County 56, Rockland 12

Capital 41, Centennial 11

Emmett 21, Bishop Kelly 0

Firth 45, Bear Lake 8

Genesee 62, Potlatch 36

Homedale 56, Baker, Ore. 6

Horseshoe Bend 30, Notus 26

Idaho Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 12

Lapwai 58, Troy 0

Lewiston 54, Clarkston, Wash. 13

Madison 35, Hillcrest 7

Middleton 70, Caldwell 16

Mullan/St. Regis 72, Lakeside 20

Murtaugh 56, Challis 20

N. Fremont 54, Malad 8

N. Gem 56, Camas County 20

Payette 21, Marsing 0

Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Deary 0

Raft River 44, Grace 12

Ririe 44, Valley 0

Rocky Mountain 48, Eagle 28

Shelley 49, Jerome 7

South Fremont 34, Aberdeen 16

Sugar-Salem 22, Star Valley, Wyo. 6

Twin Falls 48, Canyon Ridge 6

Vallivue 42, Columbia 20

Watersprings 58, Mackay 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coeur d'Alene vs. West Valley (Yakima), Wash., ccd.

Colville, Wash. vs. Sandpoint, ccd.

Ontario, Ore. vs. Fruitland, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

