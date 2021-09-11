Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Anthony, Texas 41, Hatch Valley 6
Artesia 42, Deming 35
Atrisco Heritage 27, Valley 14
Belen 23, Miyamura 7
Bernalillo 67, Shiprock 0
Bloomfield 35, Albuquerque Academy 21
Cibola 35, Eldorado 21
Clayton 60, McCurdy 8
Cleveland 42, Las Cruces 7
Clint Mountain View, Texas 53, Chaparral 0
Clint, Texas 28, Gadsden 6
EP Coronado, Texas 10, Carlsbad 9
Farmington 54, Aztec 0
Fort Sumner/House 54, Dulce 0
Goddard 36, EP Austin, Texas 14
Hagerman 18, NMMI 12
Hobbs 42, Lovington 0
Jal 38, Capitan 0
La Cueva 38, Volcano Vista 16
Los Lunas 35, Roswell 20
Menaul 60, Cloudcroft 8
Moriarty 41, Grants 0
Mosquero/Roy 32, Mountainair 20
Piedra Vista 34, Kirtland Central 7
Raton 44, Tucumcari 6
Robertson 12, Ruidoso 7
Santa Fe 48, Capital 28
Santa Fe Indian 56, Wingate 6
Santa Teresa 30, Alamogordo 29
St. Michael's 21, Los Alamos 6
Tohatchi 49, Laguna-Acoma 6
Valencia 32, Portales 22
West Las Vegas 64, Espanola Valley 14
Zuni 30, Keams Canyon Hopi, Ariz. 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ackerly Sands, Texas vs. Elida, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
