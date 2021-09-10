Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CPA 17, MBA 0

Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit

Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit

Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit

Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit

Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit

Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

South Greene 48, West Greene 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

