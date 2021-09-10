Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6
Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8
East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0
Frankfort 21, Washington 0
Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0
Logan 27, Wayne 20
Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
