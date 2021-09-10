Friday’s Scores

Read Next

With the Miami Dolphins’ season opener at New England on Sunday we begin to step into an AFC East we haven’t seen since 1985. No current Dolphins player was alive then. Coach Brian Flores was a 4-year-old toddling around Brooklyn.

This year, for the first time since then, four starting quarterbacks in one division are under the age of 26 to open a season, with the Fins’ Tua Tagovailoa at 23 and Pats rookie Mac Jones also 23, along with the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen at 25 and New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson at 22.