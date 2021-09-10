Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6

Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8

East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0

Frankfort 21, Washington 0

Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0

Logan 27, Wayne 20

Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 10, 2021
