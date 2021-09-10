Miami Herald Logo
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonny Eagle 20, Scarborough 6

Brunswick 28, Brewer 12

Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12

Kennebunk 41, Biddeford 13

Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8

Noble 28, Gorham 0

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 43, Sanford 0

Portland 40, Deering 0

South Portland 26, Massabesic 0

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 52, Dirigo 22

Westbrook 20, Wells 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 10, 2021 1:00 AM
