Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic City 26, Bridgeton 8

Audubon 31, Cinnaminson 6

Barnegat 21, Manchester 14

Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6

Bound Brook 40, Roselle Park 28

Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14

Burlington City 20, Holy Cross 6

Caldwell 22, Mountain Lakes 0

Camden Catholic 82, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Central Regional 34, Neptune 0

Clayton 28, Pennsville Memorial 20, 3OT

Clifton 27, Hackensack 7

Colonia 38, Edison 7

Columbia 29, Livingston 24

Cranford 43, North Hunterdon 37

Delaware Valley Regional 35, North Plainfield 6

Delsea 41, Clearview Regional 13

Dumont 35, Dover 0

East Brunswick 35, New Brunswick 14

Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7

Elizabeth 13, Watchung Hills 11

Emerson 29, Weehawken 20

Ewing 55, Lawrence 34

Fort Lee 46, Dwight-Morrow 28

Freehold 41, Freehold Township 12

Glen Ridge 34, Indian Hills 0

Gloucester City 40, Bordentown 7

Haddonfield 27, West Deptford 23

Hanover Park 44, Parsippany 0

Hillsborough 21, Phillipsburg 14, OT

Holy Spirit 34, Camden 8

Hudson Catholic 30, Bayonne 21

Irvington 22, Union City 6

Kingsway 34, Eastern 7

Kittatinny 33, High Point 0

Lacey 28, Brick Memorial 14

Lenape Valley 35, Verona 21

Lincoln 58, Newark Collegiate 14

Linden 3, Montgomery 0

Long Branch 14, St. John Vianney 7

Lower Cape May Regional 15, Cumberland Regional 12

Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0

Manville 48, Dunellen 6

Maple Shade 55, Riverside 0

Middle Township 42, Schalick 0

Middletown South 21, Holmdel 3

Millburn 28, Barringer 6

Millville 49, Shawnee 39

Monroe 69, J.P. Stevens 6

Montville 45, Parsippany Hills 7

Morris Hills 42, Mendham 14

Morris Knolls 30, Mount Olive 20

New Egypt 48, Lindenwold 6

New Providence 49, Middlesex 14

Newton 40, Vernon 7

North Bergen 40, Kearny 6

North Brunswick 34, Old Bridge 27

North Warren 34, Hopatcong 21

Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7

Notre Dame 33, Hopewell Valley Central 7

Nottingham 34, Allentown 0

Nutley 29, Belleville 28

Ocean City 35, Absegami 0

Overbrook 35, Robbinsville 28

Paramus 35, Teaneck 7

Park Ridge 41, Garfield 14

Passaic Valley 42, Mahwah 14

Paul VI 14, Cherry Hill East 7

Pennsauken 35, Deptford 8

Perth Amboy 39, Passaic 17

Pitman 28, Wildwood 6

Point Pleasant Beach 35, Lakewood 32

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6

Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13

Randolph 14, Roxbury 3

Raritan 24, Ocean Township 20

Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0

Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 41, Iselin Kennedy 20

Seneca 21, Pemberton 6

Shabazz 14, Newark Central 6

Shore Regional 21, Asbury Park 20

Somerville 47, Carteret 0

South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0

South Hunterdon 21, Belvidere 14

Southern 21, Jackson Memorial 20

St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21

St. Peter's Prep 34, Philadelphia Northeast, Pa. 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0

Steinert 27, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 0

Sterling 26, Collingswood 20

Summit 34, Rahway 13

Sussex Tech 10, Hackettstown 7, OT

Timber Creek 35, Moorestown 0

Toms River East 27, Toms River South 7

Vineland 20, Lenape 14

Voorhees 27, Governor Livingston 14

Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13

Wallington 49, Manchester Regional 12

Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6

Washington Township 28, Rancocas Valley 7

Wayne Hills 32, Paterson Kennedy 7

West Essex 20, River Dell 7

West Milford 22, Demarest 21

West Morris 36, Sparta 20

West Orange 44, Newark East Side 10

Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0

Wood-Ridge 56, New Milford 18

Woodbridge 42, Sayreville 28

Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

