Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7

Angola 38, W. Noble 10

Batesville 44, Rushville 0

Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14

Bremen 35, Triton 7

Brownstown 35, Salem 26

Byron Center, Mich. 35, Elkhart 28

Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6

Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10

Clinton Central 54, Frontier 18

Columbia City 49, Huntington North 21

Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6

Concord 44, Wawasee 0

Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Washington 0

Crawford Co. 15, Rock Creek Academy 14

Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0

Delphi 14, Sheridan 12

E. Central 37, Franklin Co. 8

E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7

Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 13

Eastside 20, Churubusco 13

Fairfield 51, Fremont 12

Forest Park 29, Tecumseh 12

Franklin 35, Whiteland 21

Franklin Central 24, Zionsville 21

Ft. Wayne North 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14

Garrett 28, Lakeland 0

Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 7

Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 13

Indian Creek 13, Brown Co. 12

Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14

Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 14

Indpls Lutheran 34, Lapel 13

Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12

Indpls Scecina 26, Beech Grove 14

Jasper 56, Ev. Bosse 14

Jimtown 21, Glenn 0

Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7

Lawrence North 33, Indpls N. Central 7

Lebanon 28, N. Montgomery 8

Leo 53, New Haven 15

Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6

Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0

Madison 36, Milan 19

Marion 16, Anderson 6

Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0

Mitchell 42, Eastern (Greene) 13

Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10

Muncie Central 16, Richmond 8

N. Daviess 42, Washington 0

N. White 35, Tri-County 0

NorthWood 17, Goshen 7

Northfield 20, Southwood 13

Northridge 35, Plymouth 0

Norwell 49, Bellmont 7

Perry Central 26, Paoli 20

Peru 40, N. Miami 0

Pioneer 42, Caston 6

Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 7

Providence 46, Clarksville 27

Rochester 44, Wabash 19

S. Adams 42, Heritage 6

S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13

S. Vermillion 35, Marshall, Ill. 6

Scottsburg 43, Corydon 0

Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26

Shenandoah 20, N. Decatur 8

South Warren, Ky. 42, Gibson Southern 7

Southmont 42, Frankfort 14

Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22

Sullivan 48, N. Putnam 7

Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14

Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0

Tipton 42, Cass 0

Tri 55, Wes-Del 27

Tri-West 20, Western Boone 11

Union City 62, Knightstown 0

W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7

Warren Central 48, Lawrence Central 13

Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15

Westfield 42, Noblesville 15

Woodlan 32, Bluffton 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

