Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 54, Jay Co. 7
Angola 38, W. Noble 10
Batesville 44, Rushville 0
Bloomington South 28, Bloomington North 14
Bremen 35, Triton 7
Brownstown 35, Salem 26
Byron Center, Mich. 35, Elkhart 28
Carroll (Flora) 42, Southern Wells 6
Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 7
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 41, Penn 10
Clinton Central 54, Frontier 18
Columbia City 49, Huntington North 21
Columbus East 42, Jennings Co. 6
Concord 44, Wawasee 0
Covenant Christian 56, Indpls Washington 0
Crawford Co. 15, Rock Creek Academy 14
Danville 41, Crawfordsville 0
Delphi 14, Sheridan 12
E. Central 37, Franklin Co. 8
E. Noble 45, DeKalb 7
Eastern (Greentown) 61, Taylor 13
Eastside 20, Churubusco 13
Fairfield 51, Fremont 12
Forest Park 29, Tecumseh 12
Franklin 35, Whiteland 21
Franklin Central 24, Zionsville 21
Ft. Wayne North 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 14
Garrett 28, Lakeland 0
Hamilton Hts. 42, Northwestern 7
Hamilton Southeastern 42, Fishers 13
Indian Creek 13, Brown Co. 12
Indpls Brebeuf 42, Guerin Catholic 14
Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 14
Indpls Lutheran 34, Lapel 13
Indpls Roncalli 45, Columbus North 12
Indpls Scecina 26, Beech Grove 14
Jasper 56, Ev. Bosse 14
Jimtown 21, Glenn 0
Kokomo 36, McCutcheon 7
Lawrence North 33, Indpls N. Central 7
Lebanon 28, N. Montgomery 8
Leo 53, New Haven 15
Linton 56, N. Vermillion 6
Maconaquah 46, Whitko 0
Madison 36, Milan 19
Marion 16, Anderson 6
Mishawaka Marian 33, New Prairie 0
Mitchell 42, Eastern (Greene) 13
Mooresville 70, Greenwood 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 10
Muncie Central 16, Richmond 8
N. Daviess 42, Washington 0
N. White 35, Tri-County 0
NorthWood 17, Goshen 7
Northfield 20, Southwood 13
Northridge 35, Plymouth 0
Norwell 49, Bellmont 7
Perry Central 26, Paoli 20
Peru 40, N. Miami 0
Pioneer 42, Caston 6
Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 7
Providence 46, Clarksville 27
Rochester 44, Wabash 19
S. Adams 42, Heritage 6
S. Putnam 19, Greencastle 13
S. Vermillion 35, Marshall, Ill. 6
Scottsburg 43, Corydon 0
Seeger 38, Riverton Parke 26
Shenandoah 20, N. Decatur 8
South Warren, Ky. 42, Gibson Southern 7
Southmont 42, Frankfort 14
Springs Valley 61, W. Washington 22
Sullivan 48, N. Putnam 7
Terre Haute North 20, Terre Haute South 14
Tippecanoe Valley 36, Manchester 0
Tipton 42, Cass 0
Tri 55, Wes-Del 27
Tri-West 20, Western Boone 11
Union City 62, Knightstown 0
W. Lafayette 43, Lafayette Catholic 7
Warren Central 48, Lawrence Central 13
Warsaw 17, Mishawaka 15
Westfield 42, Noblesville 15
Woodlan 32, Bluffton 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
