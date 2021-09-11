Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair Co. 49, Clinton Co. 0

Anderson Co. 34, Breckinridge Co. 24

Apollo 10, North Hardin 7

Bardstown 42, Elizabethtown 14

Barren Co. 35, Monroe Co. 13

Beechwood 49, Simon Kenton 21

Bell Co. 33, Lincoln Co. 14

Bethlehem 49, Washington Co. 0

Betsy Layne 55, Jenkins 6

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Bishop Brossart 21, Cov. Holy Cross 0

Boone Co. 26, Lloyd Memorial 6

Bowling Green 38, Hopkinsville 7

Boyd Co. 10, Greenup Co. 0

Boyle Co. 48, Henderson Co. 14

Bracken Co. 42, Trimble Co. 0

Bullitt Central 42, North Bullitt 38

Butler Co. 22, Grayson Co. 18

Caldwell Co. 9, Crittenden Co. 0

Carroll Co. 32, Grant Co. 20

Central Hardin 24, John Hardin 7

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 48, Lou. Trinity 27

Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 27, Highlands 21

Clay Co. 36, Pike Co. Central 28

Conner 28, Scott 3

Corbin 49, Pulaski Co. 6

Cov. Catholic 24, Dixie Heights 8

Daviess Co. 21, Floyd Central, Ind. 14, OT

Eminence 50, Metcalfe Co. 48

Estill Co. 50, Dayton 8

Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 13

Fulton Co. 8, Ballard Memorial 0

Graves Co. 48, Bullitt East 46

Great Crossing 42, East Jessamine 6

Green Co. 38, Taylor Co. 19

Greenwood 42, Warren Central 12

Hancock Co. 37, Edmonson Co. 8

Harlan 46, East Ridge 40

Hart Co. 29, Campbellsville 12

Holmes 36, Newport 8

Knox Central 42, Harlan Co. 26

Letcher County Central 36, Hazard 0

Lewis Co. def. Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio, forfeit

Lex. Bryan Station 25, Scott Co. 21

Lex. Christian 37, Lou. Christian Academy 14

Lexington Catholic 45, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 30

Logan Co. 29, Franklin-Simpson 27

Lou. Atherton 34, Thomas Nelson 20

Lou. Ballard 31, Franklin Co. 13

Lou. Central 37, Belfry 6

Lou. Doss 18, Frankfort 0

Lou. DuPont Manual 61, Lou. Valley 0

Lou. Eastern 42, Lex. Henry Clay 41

Lou. Fairdale 39, Shelby Co. 20

Lou. Fern Creek 20, Lou. Butler 10

Lou. Ky. Country Day 55, Lou. Jeffersontown 7

Lou. Waggener 38, Lou. Seneca 22

Madison Central 69, South Laurel 6

Madison Southern 23, Lex. Lafayette 19

Madisonville-North Hopkins 44, Christian Co. 14

Martin County 48, Knott Co. Central 16

McCracken County 14, Mayfield 4

McCreary Central 33, Pineville 26

McLean Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 26

Miami Valley Christian Academy, Ohio 16, Gallatin Co. 7

Middlesboro 34, Lynn Camp 0

Montgomery Co. 21, George Rogers Clark 14

Nelson Co. 44, Marion Co. 0

Newport Central Catholic 23, Walton-Verona 14

Nicholas Co. 48, Fort Knox 12

North Laurel 42, Shelby Valley 7

Oldham County def. Meade Co., forfeit

Owen Co. 26, Switzerland Co., Ind. 12

Owensboro 35, Owensboro Catholic 7

Paintsville 33, Somerset 6

Paris 32, Ludlow 28

Perry Co. Central 43, Breathitt Co. 36

Phelps 48, Hurley, Va. 6

Pikeville 20, Wheelersburg, Ohio 7

Prestonsburg 34, Powell Co. 6

Rockcastle Co. 22, LaRue Co. 20

Rowan Co. 47, Fleming Co. 26

Russell Co. 45, Casey Co. 42

Russellville 41, Warren East 7

Ryle 49, Lou. DeSales 7

South Oldham 27, North Oldham 0

South Warren 42, Gibson Southern, Ind. 7

Spencer Co. 37, Collins 26

Trigg Co. 40, Fort Campbell 0

Union Co. 53, Murray 28

West Carter 22, East Carter 16

West Jessamine 49, Harrison Co. 14

Woodford Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Garrard Co. vs. Western Hills, ccd.

Leslie Co. vs. Floyd Central, ccd.

Mercer Co. vs. Danville, ccd.

Morgan Co. vs. Fairview, ccd.

Ohio Co. vs. Daviess Co., ccd.

Wheelersburg, Ohio vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  