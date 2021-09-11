Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair Co. 49, Clinton Co. 0
Anderson Co. 34, Breckinridge Co. 24
Apollo 10, North Hardin 7
Bardstown 42, Elizabethtown 14
Barren Co. 35, Monroe Co. 13
Beechwood 49, Simon Kenton 21
Bell Co. 33, Lincoln Co. 14
Bethlehem 49, Washington Co. 0
Betsy Layne 55, Jenkins 6
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Bishop Brossart 21, Cov. Holy Cross 0
Boone Co. 26, Lloyd Memorial 6
Bowling Green 38, Hopkinsville 7
Boyd Co. 10, Greenup Co. 0
Boyle Co. 48, Henderson Co. 14
Bracken Co. 42, Trimble Co. 0
Bullitt Central 42, North Bullitt 38
Butler Co. 22, Grayson Co. 18
Caldwell Co. 9, Crittenden Co. 0
Carroll Co. 32, Grant Co. 20
Central Hardin 24, John Hardin 7
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 48, Lou. Trinity 27
Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 27, Highlands 21
Clay Co. 36, Pike Co. Central 28
Conner 28, Scott 3
Corbin 49, Pulaski Co. 6
Cov. Catholic 24, Dixie Heights 8
Daviess Co. 21, Floyd Central, Ind. 14, OT
Eminence 50, Metcalfe Co. 48
Estill Co. 50, Dayton 8
Frederick Douglass 56, Lex. Paul Dunbar 13
Fulton Co. 8, Ballard Memorial 0
Graves Co. 48, Bullitt East 46
Great Crossing 42, East Jessamine 6
Green Co. 38, Taylor Co. 19
Greenwood 42, Warren Central 12
Hancock Co. 37, Edmonson Co. 8
Harlan 46, East Ridge 40
Hart Co. 29, Campbellsville 12
Holmes 36, Newport 8
Knox Central 42, Harlan Co. 26
Letcher County Central 36, Hazard 0
Lewis Co. def. Portsmouth Sciotoville, Ohio, forfeit
Lex. Bryan Station 25, Scott Co. 21
Lex. Christian 37, Lou. Christian Academy 14
Lexington Catholic 45, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 30
Logan Co. 29, Franklin-Simpson 27
Lou. Atherton 34, Thomas Nelson 20
Lou. Ballard 31, Franklin Co. 13
Lou. Central 37, Belfry 6
Lou. Doss 18, Frankfort 0
Lou. DuPont Manual 61, Lou. Valley 0
Lou. Eastern 42, Lex. Henry Clay 41
Lou. Fairdale 39, Shelby Co. 20
Lou. Fern Creek 20, Lou. Butler 10
Lou. Ky. Country Day 55, Lou. Jeffersontown 7
Lou. Waggener 38, Lou. Seneca 22
Madison Central 69, South Laurel 6
Madison Southern 23, Lex. Lafayette 19
Madisonville-North Hopkins 44, Christian Co. 14
Martin County 48, Knott Co. Central 16
McCracken County 14, Mayfield 4
McCreary Central 33, Pineville 26
McLean Co. 58, Muhlenberg County 26
Miami Valley Christian Academy, Ohio 16, Gallatin Co. 7
Middlesboro 34, Lynn Camp 0
Montgomery Co. 21, George Rogers Clark 14
Nelson Co. 44, Marion Co. 0
Newport Central Catholic 23, Walton-Verona 14
Nicholas Co. 48, Fort Knox 12
North Laurel 42, Shelby Valley 7
Oldham County def. Meade Co., forfeit
Owen Co. 26, Switzerland Co., Ind. 12
Owensboro 35, Owensboro Catholic 7
Paintsville 33, Somerset 6
Paris 32, Ludlow 28
Perry Co. Central 43, Breathitt Co. 36
Phelps 48, Hurley, Va. 6
Pikeville 20, Wheelersburg, Ohio 7
Prestonsburg 34, Powell Co. 6
Rockcastle Co. 22, LaRue Co. 20
Rowan Co. 47, Fleming Co. 26
Russell Co. 45, Casey Co. 42
Russellville 41, Warren East 7
Ryle 49, Lou. DeSales 7
South Oldham 27, North Oldham 0
South Warren 42, Gibson Southern, Ind. 7
Spencer Co. 37, Collins 26
Trigg Co. 40, Fort Campbell 0
Union Co. 53, Murray 28
West Carter 22, East Carter 16
West Jessamine 49, Harrison Co. 14
Woodford Co. def. Lex. Tates Creek, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Garrard Co. vs. Western Hills, ccd.
Leslie Co. vs. Floyd Central, ccd.
Mercer Co. vs. Danville, ccd.
Morgan Co. vs. Fairview, ccd.
Ohio Co. vs. Daviess Co., ccd.
Wheelersburg, Ohio vs. Ashland Blazer, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments