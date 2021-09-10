Friday’s Scores

Miami Herald Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14

CLASS 5A=

¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13

¶ Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21

CLASS 2A=

¶ Roby 46, Bronte 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Kress 56, Miami 8

¶ Throckmorton 58, Gilmer Union Hill 12

¶ White Deer 46, Lefors 0

OTHER=

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.

Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.

Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.

Boerne vs. Burnet, ccd.

Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.

Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.

Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.

Cumby vs. Wolfe City, ccd.

De Kalb vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.

Ira vs. Eden, ccd.

Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.

Runge vs. Charlotte, ccd.

Smithville vs. Lago Vista, ccd.

West vs. Blooming Grove, ccd.

Windthorst vs. Archer City, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

