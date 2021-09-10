Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 6
Adrian 35, Ypsilanti 0
Allen Park 42, Gibraltar Carlson 14
Almont 39, Imlay City 0
Ann Arbor Huron 34, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Bad Axe 26, Unionville-Sebewaing 8
Bay City All Saints 62, Caseville 24
Bay City Western 45, Flint Powers 7
Bellevue 34, Battle Creek St. Philip 20
Benzie Central 48, Tawas 12
Blissfield 26, Brooklyn Columbia Central 14
Bloomingdale def. Bangor, forfeit
Boyne City 44, Maple City Glen Lake 10
Brighton 7, Hartland 6
Brimley def. Pickford, forfeit
Caledonia 24, Grandville 14
Canton 57, Plymouth 7
Cassopolis 28, Comstock 0
Cedar Springs 70, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 35
Centreville 71, Hartford 0
Charlevoix 46, St. Ignace LaSalle 0
Charlotte 62, Eaton Rapids 14
Clare 42, Beaverton 7
Clarkston 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28, Utica Eisenhower 21
Coldwater 38, Battle Creek Pennfield 26
Coleman def. Blanchard Montabella, forfeit
Colon 62, Burr Oak 0
Corunna 49, Owosso 6
Davison 42, Bay City Central 20
DeWitt 49, East Lansing 14
Dearborn 35, Livonia Franklin 6
Dearborn Divine Child 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21
Dearborn Heights Crestwood def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit
Detroit Cody def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit
Detroit Country Day def. Detroit University Science, forfeit
Detroit Denby 36, Detroit East English 0
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 43, Mount Clemens 6
Detroit Leadership 40, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0
Durand 53, Byron 0
Ecorse def. Hamtramck, forfeit
Edwardsburg 61, Niles 7
Erie-Mason 36, Petersburg Summerfield 8
Flint Beecher 16, Burton Bendle 14
Fowler 47, Bath 14
Frankenmuth 56, Birch Run 7
Freeland 60, Bridgeport 6
Gladwin 48, Harrison 0
Goodrich 48, Clio 0
Grand Haven 28, Jenison 26
Grand Ledge 42, Lansing Waverly 27
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 45, Grand Rapids Northview 0
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Allendale 14
Grant 2, Remus Chippewa Hills 0
Harbor Beach 50, Brown City 8
Haslett 33, Lansing Eastern 14
Hastings 48, Marshall 28
Hillsdale 42, Onsted 14
Hopkins 40, Wyoming Godwin Heights 28
Howell 34, Northville 0
Hudson 36, Clinton 20
Hudsonville 42, Holland West Ottawa 17
Hudsonville Unity Christian 65, Hamilton 7
Ida 16, Dundee 15
Jackson Lumen Christi 54, Jackson Northwest 0
Kent City 48, Lakeview 6
Kingsford 45, Shawano, Wis. 18
Kingsley 26, Sault Ste Marie 14
Lincoln-Alcona 66, Charlton Heston 0
Livonia Churchill 28, Belleville 21
Lowell 8, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Royal Oak Shrine 20
Manistique def. West Iron County, forfeit
Marine City 48, Marysville 8
Marquette 50, Escanaba 21
Mendon 64, Fennville 20
Michigan Center 55, Bronson 0
Millington 38, Hemlock 7
Montague 35, Hart 0
Mount Pleasant 54, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14
Munising def. Engadine, forfeit
Muskegon 28, Zeeland West 20
Muskegon Catholic Central def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit
Muskegon Heights def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Wyoming 12
Napoleon 20, Manchester 18
Negaunee 47, Hancock 0
New Lothrop 47, Mount Morris 0
North Central 71, Carney-Nadeau 7
North Muskegon 67, Shelby 0
Novi 37, Salem 0
Oakridge High School def. Mason County Central, forfeit
Paw Paw 49, Dowagiac Union 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Dansville 0
Plainwell 19, Sturgis 6
Port Huron 28, Sterling Heights 8
Port Huron Northern 22, Fraser 15
Portage Central 17, Kalamazoo Central 7
Portland 42, Ionia 10
Redford Union def. Romulus, forfeit
Reed City 18, Howard City Tri-County 12
Reese 47, Caro 0
River Rouge 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 0
Riverview 24, New Boston Huron 8
Rochester 41, Birmingham Seaholm 13
Rochester Adams 10, Oak Park 6
Rogers City 41, Onaway 0
Romeo 14, Macomb Dakota 10
Rudyard def. North Dickinson, forfeit
South Haven 20, Benton Harbor 14
Spring Lake 47, Holland Christian 12
St. Johns 27, Fowlerville 20
St. Joseph 21, Portage Northern 3
St. Mary's Prep 28, Harper Woods 14
Stanton Central Montcalm 28, Fremont 14
Three Rivers 34, Otsego 27
Traverse City Central 56, Gaylord 7
Traverse City West 21, Cadillac 7
Troy 35, Ferndale 12
Vicksburg 17, Richland Gull Lake 14
White Lake Lakeland def. Walled Lake Western, forfeit
Whiteford 58, Adrian Madison 32
Whitehall 42, Ravenna 0
Whitmore Lake 36, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
