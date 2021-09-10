Miami Herald Logo
Wacha scheduled to start for Rays at Tigers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays (88-52, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-75, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-8, 3.89 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +147, Rays -169; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Tigers Friday.

The Tigers are 35-35 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 160 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads them with 22, averaging one every 22.2 at-bats.

The Rays are 43-26 on the road. Tampa Bay has hit 195 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads them with 33, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 22 home runs and is batting .244.

Nelson Cruz leads the Rays with 123 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matt Manning: (knee), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (ankle), Francisco Mejia: (shoulder).

