Blackburn expected to start for Oakland against Texas

Texas Rangers (51-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (76-64, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, 1.86 ERA, .72 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Rangers +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Texas will square off on Friday.

The Athletics are 39-32 in home games in 2020. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .384.

The Rangers are 20-51 on the road. Texas is slugging .376 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .473.

The Rangers won the last meeting 7-4. Kolby Allard earned his third victory and DJ Peters went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Texas. Sean Manaea took his eighth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 91 RBIs and is batting .271.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 78 RBIs and is batting .243.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.65 ERA

Rangers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).