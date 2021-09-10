Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Campo Verde 31, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 12
Chino Valley 46, Page 0
Eagar Round Valley 62, St. Johns 20
Glendale 28, Gila Ridge 7
Poston Butte 41, Phoenix St. Mary's 21
Salome 64, Phoenix School-Deaf 0
Whiteriver Alchesay 46, Chinle 6
Winslow 54, Holbrook 40
___
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments