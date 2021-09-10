Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Enumclaw 28, Lakes 27

Kamiakin 46, Chiawana 24

Mercer Island 27, Highline 21, OT

Peninsula 41, Mt. Rainier 0

River View 33, Wahluke 14

Sumner 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 6

Thomas Jefferson 31, Decatur 6

Tumwater 42, Capital 0

Woodinville 45, Silas 0

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kentridge vs. Liberty, ccd.

Lindbergh vs. Bainbridge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  