Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Enumclaw 28, Lakes 27
Kamiakin 46, Chiawana 24
Mercer Island 27, Highline 21, OT
Peninsula 41, Mt. Rainier 0
River View 33, Wahluke 14
Sumner 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 6
Thomas Jefferson 31, Decatur 6
Tumwater 42, Capital 0
Woodinville 45, Silas 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kentridge vs. Liberty, ccd.
Lindbergh vs. Bainbridge, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
