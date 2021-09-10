Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Gooding 48, Mountain Home 13
Highland 45, Century 6
Pocatello 46, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 20
Skyview 31, Boise 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
