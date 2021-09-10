Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Centerville 20, Ascension Christian School 12

Delta Charter 42, Delhi 0

Evadale, Texas 42, Merryville 30

Iota 32, St. Louis 30

LaSalle 34, Sicily Island 8

Madison Prep 20, Southern Lab 16

McKinley 12, Capitol 6

NDHS def. Sulphur, forfeit

Natchitoches Central 41, Peabody 14

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Pine Prairie 62, Elton 26

Richwood 30, Madison 20

Rosepine 47, South Beauregard 0

Sam Houston 42, LaGrange 13

Scotlandville 39, East Ascension 20

Vermilion Catholic 21, Opelousas Catholic 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cohen vs. M.L. King Charter, ccd.

Helen Cox vs. Carver, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  