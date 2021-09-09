Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Freedom Prep 60, Westwood 0
Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22
York Institute 35, Livingston Academy 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Freedom Prep 60, Westwood 0
Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22
York Institute 35, Livingston Academy 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 1 PICKS
DOLPHINS THIS WEEKKEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments