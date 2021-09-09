Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 39, Fosston 6
Hastings 21, Apple Valley 0
Osseo 41, Mounds View 0
Polk County West 34, Warroad 6
Providence Academy 56, Spectrum 22
Red Lake County 42, Red Lake 8
St. Thomas Academy 55, Two Rivers 0
Underwood 38, Roseau 16
White Bear Lake 27, Roseville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
