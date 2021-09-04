Mordecai’s 7 TDs propels SMU past Abilene Christian 56-9

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass to tight end Grant Calcaterra (88) as Abilene Christian defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley (41) closes in during during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dallas. (Steve Hamm/The Dallas Morning News via AP) AP

Tanner Mordecai threw a school-record seven touchdowns — five coming in the first half — and SMU broke it open in the second quarter and went on to beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday in a season opener.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai's seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.

Mordecai threw scoring passes of 21 and 8 yards to Grant Calcaterra in the first quarter, and early in the second, for a 14-0 lead.

Later, in the second, he connected with Danny Gray on scoring plays of 30 and 27 yards. Then, with 29 seconds before halftime, Mordecai threw a 30-yard score to Rashee Rice and the Mustangs led 35-3 at intermission.

Mordecai completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 317 yards while seven different ball carriers tallied 171 yards on the ground.

Stone Earle threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.