Severino’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

Baltimore Orioles' Pedro Severino watches his run scoring sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. The Orioles won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.

Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.

Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres ended Baltimore’s unexpected no-hit bid with an RBI infield single with one out in the seventh that bounced off second baseman Jahmai Jones’ glove.

Cole Sulser (4-3) got the last out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth to end Baltimore’s three-hitter.

Rookie right-hander Chris Ellis allowed several hard line drives but held New York without a hit over five innings. Tanner Scott worked a perfect sixth before running into trouble in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 8

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and Toronto beat Oakland for its sixth victory in seven games.

Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots for Toronto.

Mark Canha hit a three-run homer for Oakland and finished with four RBIs. Sean Murphy added a two-run blast and Matt Chapman hit a solo shot.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Berríos (10-7) allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 2-3 innings.

RAYS 11, TWINS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit one of the Rays' franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second.

Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.

Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and Brandon Lowe also homered for Rays.

Chris Archer (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits over five innings. Dietrich Enns picked up his first career save.

Minnesota got homers from Miguel Sanó and Jorge Polanco. Albers (1-1) allowed nine runs and 10 hits, including four homers, over three innings.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel’s RBI single capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh for its fifth straight win.

Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run. Alfonso Rivas singled home a run in the ninth that drew the Cubs within 6-5 and Rafael Ortega’s third hit of the game tied it.

Scott Effross (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Chris Stratton (5-1) took the loss.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Wilmer Difo had two RBIs for the Pirates.

METS 11, NATIONALS 9, 9 INNINGS, 1ST GAME

NATIONALS 4, METS 3, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar homered as Washington ended a seven-game skid with a victory in the second game of a doubleheader for a split.

The Mets won the opener after blowing a nine-run lead before bouncing back on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning.

New York began the day four games behind Atlanta in the NL East and four games back of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot.

Michael Conforto put the Mets ahead in the nightcap with an RBI single in the first. Thomas homered to lead off the bottom of the first and Carter Kieboom’s single gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

Washington starter Josh Rogers (1-0) earned his first big league win since 2018, cruising through five innings. He allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Kevin Pillar hit his 13th homer of the season for the Mets. Tyler Megill (2-4) pitched six innings and allowed four runs. He struck out eight.

Ahead 9-0 in the fourth inning of the first game, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.

Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second.

Heath Hembree pitched the ninth to record his ninth save.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and Miami rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Brinson’s opposite-field shot off reliever Archie Bradley (7-3) ricocheted off the inside of the foul pole in right field for his eighth homer, punctuating a three-run inning.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a leadoff double and scored on Miguel Rojas’ RBI single. With two out, Brinson ended an 0-for-9 funk with the homer.

Anthony Bass (2-7) struck out the side in a scoreless eighth, and Dylan Floro followed with a scoreless ninth after a leadoff walk, picking up his eighth save.

Andrew McCutchen homered and starting pitcher Ranger Suárez added an RBI double in the fourth inning for the Phillies.

RED SOX 4, INDIANS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Boston a win over Cleveland.

Verdugo’s two-strike hit over Daniel Johnson’s head in right field spoiled a comeback try by Cleveland, which tied with three runs in the top of the ninth.

Boston took the lead in the seventh inning when Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, his 33rd of the season.

Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and Franmil Reyes tied the score with a two-run homer, his 25th of the season.

Adam Ottavino (5-3) got win. Bryan Shaw (6-7) took the loss.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched his first pro shutout, throwing a three-hitter that led Milwaukee over St. Louis.

Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. He struck out seven and walked none.

Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run. The Brewers added three runs in the second on RBI singles by Rowdy Tellez and Urias and a ground-rule double by Luke Maile.

Kwang Hyun Kim (6-7) exited with two outs in the second after Willy Adames got Milwaukee’s seventh hit.

REDS 7, TIGERS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit a three-run homer, Tyler Naquin drove in two with a pinch-hit triple and Cincinnati beat Detroit.

Eric Haase hit a three-run homer to put the Tigers up in the third, but the Reds answered with the big inning of their own.

A bases-loaded walk to Dustin Garneau in the Tigers fourth made it a one-run game. But Tyler Mahle (11-5) got out of it with no further damage.

Mahle went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out eight.

Matthew Boyd (3-7) allowed seven hits and five runs through four innings for Detroit.