US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

The Associated Press

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP
NEW YORK

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 77.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly sunny. High of 79.

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: Shelby Rogers beat No. 1 Ash Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5); No. 4 Karolina Pliskova beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Bianca Andresscu beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Iga Swiatek beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 11 Belinda Bencic beat No. 23 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4; No. 17 Maria Sakkari beat No. 10 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3;

Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beat Ilya Ivashka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; No. 13 Jannik Sinner beat No. 17 Gael Monfils 7-6 (1), 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4; Jenson Brooksby beat No. 21 Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 22 Reilly Opelka beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 -- Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner are the first pair of Italians to reach the fourth round in U.S. Open history.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Maybe he’s feeling that inside a lot of pressure, but I don’t know. I couldn’t see it during the match.” -- Kei Nishikori,

