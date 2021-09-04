Miami Herald Logo
Fedde expected to start for Washington against New York

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Mets (67-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Nationals are 31-37 in home games in 2020. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .429.

The Mets are 26-40 on the road. New York has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Edwin Diaz notched his fifth victory and Kevin Pillar went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for New York. Austin Voth took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 42 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

