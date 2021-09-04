Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-63, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (62-73, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (11-10, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +100, Braves -117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Rockies are 44-23 on their home turf. The Colorado pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, German Marquez leads them with a mark of 9.

The Braves are 38-31 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .429 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .536.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Antonio Senzatela earned his fourth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Huascar Ynoa took his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 78 RBIs and is batting .275.

Riley leads the Braves with 148 hits and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).