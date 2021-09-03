Murray State routs Mississippi Valley State 35-0

Preston Rice had four touchdown runs to lead Murray State to a 35-0 victory over Mississippi Valley State in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Rice broke loose for a 28-yard score on the Racers' third play from scrimmage and later added three TD runs from inside the 5. He finished with 81 yards rushing on 11 carries and was 10-of-16 passing for 157 yards. Cortezz Jones carried the ball 10 times for 107 yards.

Quinaz Turner and Davontae McKee each had an interception for the Racers.

Mississippi Valley State was held to 162 yards of offense and didn't cross midfield in the second half. Conor Regan completed 10 of 16 passes for 56 yards and added 14 yards rushing for the Delta Devils.