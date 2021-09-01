Miami Herald Logo
Miami to visit New York Tuesday

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Miami Marlins (55-78, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (65-67, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .383 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Marlins are 21-46 on the road. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .324.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Aaron Loup earned his fourth victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Edward Cabrera registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 115 hits and has 76 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 114 hits and has 91 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Paul Campbell: (undisclosed), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Lewis Brinson: (thumb), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

