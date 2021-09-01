Espino expected to start as Nationals host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (68-64, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-76, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +152, Phillies -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will meet on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 31-35 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Phillies are 29-36 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .408 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Bailey Falter earned his second victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Patrick Corbin registered his 14th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 23 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 120 hits and has 45 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .248 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alcides Escobar: (knee), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), J.T. Realmuto: (ankle), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).