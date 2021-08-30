Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Jay Morris hired as assistant to Andy Enfield at USC

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Jay Morris is joining coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff as an assistant at Southern California.

Morris spent the last three seasons in the same position at San Diego State, where the Aztecs had a combined 74-20 record.

He had other assistant stints at Nevada, San Jose State and Cal State Northridge.

Morris spent multiple seasons at Long Beach State as director of player development and director of operations. He spent three years as an assistant and the strength coach at Westchester High in Los Angeles.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Monday, Aug. 30, 2021

August 30, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service