Lawrence has 2 TDs in Jags’ 34-14 win over Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ron'Dell Carter (97) pressures as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday.

Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.

After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cowboys (0-4) needed the final preseason game to decide whether Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert or perhaps somebody outside the organization will back up Dak Prescott.

While Gilbert bounced back from a rough outing to lead an 80-yard drive capped by his 19-yard scoring toss to Aaron Parker, Rush was 4 of 8 for 16 yards in three scoreless possessions, while Gilbert finished 9 of 16 for 87 yards with the score.

DOLPHINS 29, BENGALS 26

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nine months after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps against Miami, which rallied to win a wild preseason finale for both teams.

In the fourth quarter, Reid Sinnett tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt. Then with 1:21 left, he scrambled on fourth-and-15 and found a leaping Chris Myarick in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard TD to put the Dolphins ahead.

Burrow's first and only pass attempt was dropped by former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, who has had issues with drops this preseason. Burrow took three snaps before the Bengals were forced to punt.

Sinnett started at quarterback for the Dolphins. He was 22 of 33 for 343 yards with two TDs and an interception. Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks rushed for 41 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns for Miami.

49ERS 34, RAIDERS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a exhibition victory over Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.

The quarterback platoon continued on the next drive with Garoppolo converting a fourth-and-1 sneak before Lance scored two plays later on a keeper from 2 yards.

That ended the day for Garoppolo, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards to go with the two runs. Lance stayed in the game until the third quarter and finished 6 for 13 for 46 yards.

Nathan Peterman went 18 for 29 for 175 yards with a 16-yard TD pass to Nick Bowers for the Raiders.

PATRIOTS 22, GIANTS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives and New England capped a perfect preseason with a victory over winless New York.

The Giants had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds when backup Mike Glennon threw his second touchdown of the game, a 43-yard to Damion Willis with 8 seconds to play. A potential tying 2-point pass play from Glennon to Dante Pettis fell incomplete.

Playing most of the second and third quarters, Jones finished 10 of 14 for 156 yards, including a go-ahead 17-yard TD pass to Isaiah Zuber early in the third quarter.

Cam Newton, who got the Pats job last year after Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay, started for the third straight game and again saw limited action, hitting 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and throwing an interception. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal on his first series for the New England (3-0).

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 9-yard third-quarter run and Quinn Nordin added field goals of 48 and 37 yards for New England.

The Giants, who lost all three preseason games, played their starters for the first time and the results were mixed. Daniel Jones finished 17 of 22 for 135 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass to tight end Kaden Smith just before halftime for a 7-6 lead. He also threw an interception on a play from the Pats 1-yard line.