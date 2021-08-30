Tsustugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo hits a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Philip G. Pavely) AP

Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsustugo drove Reyes' next pitch deep to right.

Five of Tsustugo’s nine hits with the Pirates have been home runs. Reyes (5-7) has allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances.

Chris Stratton (5-0) got the win, striking out the side in the top half of the inning. Pittsburgh earned a split of the four-game series, bouncing back from a 13-0 loss Saturday.

The game was tied at 1 before Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer for St. Louis in the fifth, sending a 418-foot drive into the seats in right-center. Edman's ninth homer of the season gave him nine RBIs in his past four games.

Edman also doubled and scored on Tyler O'Neill's first major league triple in the third.

Pirates right-hander Wil Crowe allowed five hits, struck out four and walked three in five innings.

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched four innings of one-run ball for St. Louis in his return to the rotation. Kim, who made his last appearance out of the bullpen, got the start after Jack Flaherty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

The Pirates opened the fourth with three consecutive singles, and Tsutsugo got his team on the board with a sacrifice fly.

PAIR OF GEMS

With two out in the third, a line drive by Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman appeared to be headed for the gap in left-center. But center fielder Harrison Bader made a diving grab at the end of a full sprint, robbing Newman of Pittsburgh’s first hit.

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took a hit away from Wilmer Difo in the eighth, diving to his right to make a snag on the hop. He threw to first from one knee for the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes left after the sixth inning with right hand discomfort. ... OF Michael Chavis did not play after leaving Saturday's game with right elbow discomfort.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Jon Lester (4-6, 5.27 ERA) will take the mound Monday for the first of a three-game series at Cincinnati. After allowing 11 runs in his first two starts for St. Louis, the 37-year-old has surrendered six runs in three starts since.

Pirates: A starting pitcher has not been announced for Tuesday, when Pittsburgh begins a two-game set at the Chicago White Sox.