Boyd scheduled to start for Detroit against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (67-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-68, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +144, Blue Jays -166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 34-31 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .284.

The Blue Jays have gone 33-32 away from home. Toronto's lineup has 190 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 36 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-2. Jordan Romano earned his sixth victory and Alejandro Kirk went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Kyle Funkhouser took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 141 hits and has 70 RBIs.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).