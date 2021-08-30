Gonzales expected to start as Seattle hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (59-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-61, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Royals +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Mariners Sunday.

The Mariners are 37-28 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Justin Dunn leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Royals are 27-39 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .391 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-2. Joel Payamps earned his first victory and Perez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Tyler Anderson registered his ninth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 37 home runs and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Royals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Royals: Brad Keller: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).