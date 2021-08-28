Webb expected to start for the Giants against Braves

San Francisco Giants (83-45, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-58, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 32-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 184 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Giants are 41-26 on the road. San Francisco has a collective .245 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .313.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-5. A.J. Minter earned his second victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Tony Watson took his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .480.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 109 hits and has 73 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Curt Casali: (undisclosed).