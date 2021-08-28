Mills expected to start for the Cubs against White Sox

Chicago Cubs (56-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (75-55, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -290, Cubs +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 43-23 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 99 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 23-42 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .302.

The White Sox won the last meeting 17-13. Reynaldo Lopez earned his third victory and Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs for Chicago. Adrian Sampson registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 51 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Happ leads the Cubs with 70 hits and is batting .201.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).