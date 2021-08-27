Sports
McClanahan scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Baltimore
Tampa Bay Rays (79-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-86, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-13, 6.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +192, Rays -232; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
The Orioles are 19-41 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .369.
The Rays are 38-25 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .275.
The Rays won the last meeting 7-2. Shane McClanahan earned his eighth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jorge Lopez took his 14th loss for Baltimore.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 56 extra base hits and is batting .307.
Lowe leads the Rays with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .250 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
Rays: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (back/hip).
Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
