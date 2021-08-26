Miami Herald Logo
Chicago Fire visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Fire (5-11-5) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-9-4)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -114, Chicago +308, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Cameron Harper (injured), Cristhian Casseres Jr. (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

