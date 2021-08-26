Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

August 26, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service