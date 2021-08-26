Angels to take on Orioles on the road

Los Angeles Angels (63-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-86, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +155, Angels -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will face off on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 17-41 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Angels have gone 31-34 away from home. Los Angeles's lineup has 154 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani leads them with 40 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 14-8. Junior Guerra earned his fourth victory and Juan Lagares went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Spenser Watkins took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 23 home runs and is slugging .492.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 home runs and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .225 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).