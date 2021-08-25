Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Facing a rapidly shifting landscape in college sports, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 have agreed to work together to create stability during volatile times.

Less than a month after the Southeastern Conference made an expansion power play by inviting Texas and Oklahoma to the league, three of the SEC’s Power Five peers countered with an alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle.

The commissioners of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 on Tuesday pledged broad collaboration on myriad issues and committed to league members playing more football and basketball games against each other.

MLB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.

Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.

Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

NFL

Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters.

Branch played 14 seasons from 1972-85, ranking in the top five in the NFL in catches (501), yards receiving (8,685) and touchdown catches (67) over that span. Branch died in 2019 at age 71.

Vermeil won 120 games in the regular season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999) to Super Bowl appearances. His “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams won the Super Bowl 23-16 over Tennessee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans.

The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback.

Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 (backslash)draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has received a contract extension after guiding the team to its first NBA title in a half-century.

The Bucks announced Tuesday night they had signed Budenholzer to an extension. Details weren’t disclosed.

The Bucks won their first championship since 1971 by beating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.

Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.

The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has decided that changes by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Phillie Phanatic mascot last year were sufficient to allow its continued use by the club.

In a 91-page decision on Aug. 10, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan decided that creators of the Phillie Phanatic had demonstrated the mascot had been registered as an artistic sculpture under copyright law.

Netburn recommended that Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, be credited as sole authors of the Phanatic and said the company had the right to terminate the Phillies’ 1984 agreement to acquire rights to the fuzzy creature, which H/E did on June 15, 2020.

The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot in February 2020, a new look featuring flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.

OBITUARY

championship and a was civil rights pioneer, has died. He was 81.

The school announced Harkness passed away Tuesday morning. No other details were provided.

A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national championship with four Black starters and played in what became known as the Game of Change.