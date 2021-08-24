Barrera’s three hits help Nationals extend Marlins’ skid

Washington Nationals second base Luis Garcia waits for the throw as Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Tres Barrera had three hits, including a homer, and the Washington Nationals beat the reeling Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals.

Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one. The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington pitchers and have lost eight straight.

The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in a three-run fourth against Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-7). Hernández hit a one-out triple and scored on Barrera’s two-run shot. Luis García followed Hernández’s blast with a double and raced home on Lane Thomas’ two-out RBI single.

Miami had a chance to cut into Washington’s advantage in the bottom half after Jesús Sánchez reached on a leadoff infield single and Brian Anderson followed with a double. But Sánchez overran third and was thrown out on second baseman Garcia’s relay toss. Fedde then struck out Jorge Alfaro and Bryan De La Cruz.

After striking out in his first two at bats against Luzardo, Zimmerman increased Washington’s lead with a two-run shot in the fifth. Zimmerman drove Luzardo’s changeup into the seats in left-field for his 12th homer.

Andres Machado relieved Fedde and got the final two outs of the sixth around Jesús Aguilar’s RBI single. Kyle McGowin pitched a perfect eighth and Kyle Finnegan followed with a scoreless ninth for the Nationals.

Luzardo was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed five runs, 10 hits, struck out three and walked one. He is 2-3 with a 9.67 ERA since the Marlins acquired him from the Oakland A’s for outfielder Starling Marte July 28.

ROSTER MOVES

The Nationals recalled LHP Sam Clay and RHP Patrick Murphy from Triple-A Rochester. The club optioned RHP Gabe Klobosits to Triple-A Rochester and designated RHP Jefry Rodríguez for assignment. RHP Javi Guerra cleared outright waivers and elected free agency instead of a Triple-A assignment at Rochester.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (illness) didn’t start but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth and walked in his only plate appearance in the ninth.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (restricted list) started a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter Tuesday and RHP Zach Pop (right middle finger soreness) was available in a rehab relief role.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.90) will start the middle game of the series on Wednesday while RHP Edward Cabrera will make his major league debut for the Marlins.