Ynoa scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts New York

New York Yankees (72-52, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -145, Yankees +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Braves Monday.

The Braves are 31-29 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 181 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 27, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Yankees are 33-27 in road games. New York is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .278.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-1. Ian Anderson notched his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Corey Kluber registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 137 hits and has 70 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 43 extra base hits and 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .258 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .254 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Brett Gardner: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).