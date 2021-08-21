Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win, 20-3

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Krishawn Hogan is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Josh Bynes during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) AP

Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.

Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.

Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens.

McCrary ran for 64 yards and Williams 47 yards, including a grinding 20-yard score, as the Ravens outgained the Panthers 167-33 on the ground.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had his first action at quarterback for Carolina, but left after one series.

Darnold started the drive at the Baltimore 33 after Derrick Brown tipped Huntley's pass at the line of scrimmage and Haason Reddick grabbed the easy interception.

But after a 16-yard completion from Darnold to former New York Jets teammate Robby Anderson and a 9-yard run by Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers drive quickly stalled. With a first-and-goal at the Ravens 6, Darnold threw one pass away while under pressure and the Ravens stuffed three Hubbard running plays to take over on downs. DeShon Elliott came up with the big stop on fourth-and-goal at the 1 after Hubbard appeared to make a bad cutback.

The Panthers didn't play running back Christian McCaffrey, who has 29 touchdowns rushing in 51 games.

Will Grier relieved Darnold and played into the third quarter, completing 11 of 14 passes for 144 yards. P.J. Walker finished up for Carolina, and was 1 of 8 for 8 yards, further clouding Carolina's No. 2 quarterback situation.

Carolina's offensive struggles continued in the red zone, where it is 1 of 7 scoring touchdowns in the preseason.

OLIVER LEADS RAVENS

Baltimore only started five regular starters on offense with receivers Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown sitting out. The team's leading receiver was fourth-string tight end Josh Oliver, who caught seven of the 10 passes thrown his way for 50 yards.

MARSHALL SHOWS UP

Panthers second-round draft pick Terrace Marshall Jr. had another big game, hauling in a 34-yard catch from Grier and finishing with three catches for 50 yards. The rookie wide receiver from LSU had three receptions for 80 yards, including a 60-yard catch against the Indianapolis Colts last week.

PANTHERS CHEERLEADERS

For the first time in the franchise's history, the Panthers had two male cheerleaders on the sideline as part of their 20-person cheerleading team.

INJURY UPDATE

Ravens: Backup linebacker L.J. Fort left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return.

Panthers: Backup safety Kenny Robinson left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.

NEXT WEEK

Ravens: at Washington on Aug. 28.

Panthers: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.