Sports
Woody Austin birdies 18th to take Boeing Classic lead
Woody Austin birdied the par-5 18th on Saturday for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead over Jim Furyk and Colin Montgomerie in the PGA Tour Champions' Boeing Classic.
The 57-year-old Austin had three straight birdies on Nos. 13-15. He has four senior victories after also winning four PGA Tour titles.
Austin was at 10-under 134 at Snoqualmie Ridge.
Furyk and Montgomerie, playing in the same group, each shot 67.
The 51-year-old Furyk won in his first two senior starts last year and took the U.S. Senior Open last month in Nebraska. The 58-year-old Montgomerie won the last of his seven senior titles in 2019. He birdied the final two holes.
Jerry Kelly (69) was two strokes back at 8 under with Brett Quigley (67), Tim Petrovic (67), Glen Day (68) and Billy Mayfair (70). Kelly won the 2017 tournament.
Ernie Els, tied for first-round lead with Austin and Mayfair, had a 71 to fall into a tie for ninth at 7 under with Stephen Ames (66) and Jesper Parnevik (69).
Brandt Jobe, the 2019 winner in the event that was canceled last year because of the COVID-10 pandemic, was 1 over after a 75.
Two-time Boeing winner Bernhard Langer was 6 under after a 68.
Local favorite Fred Couples shot a 69 to get to 3 under.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments