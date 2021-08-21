Hill scheduled to start for New York against Los Angeles

New York Mets (60-62, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-46, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (10-4, 2.69 ERA, .90 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -279, Mets +228; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 41-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .396.

The Mets are 24-39 on the road. New York has slugged .378 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Walker Buehler secured his 13th victory and Muncy went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Carlos Carrasco registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 76 RBIs and is batting .273.

Alonso leads the Mets with 104 hits and is batting .256.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .235 batting average, 1.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Mets: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), AJ Pollock: (back), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).