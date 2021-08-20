Washington Nationals to visit the Milwaukee Brewers

Washington Nationals (52-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -217, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Washington will meet on Friday.

The Brewers are 32-27 on their home turf. Milwaukee's lineup has 151 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Nationals are 21-35 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-0. Brandon Woodruff secured his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Max Scherzer registered his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 113 hits and has 72 RBIs.

Soto leads the Nationals with 20 home runs and is batting .304.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .309 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).