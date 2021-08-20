Mikolas scheduled to start for St. Louis against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-58, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -194, Pirates +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Pittsburgh will meet on Friday.

The Cardinals are 33-27 on their home turf. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Pirates are 18-44 on the road. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .380.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-6. T.J. McFarland recorded his second victory and Lars Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. JT Brubaker took his 12th loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 25 home runs and is slugging .508.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .528.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .193 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Justin Miller: (arm), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).