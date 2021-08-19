Wednesday Sports in Brief

MLB

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by the drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning Tuesday.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.

The A’s say an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone.

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely for racist comments he made about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday’s game.

When asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani in the sixth inning, Morris adopted an exaggerated East Asian accent while saying “be very, very careful.” When Ohtani came back up in the ninth, Morris issued a lengthy apology.

Bally Sports Detroit announced the suspension Wednesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets owner Steven Cohen criticized his team following its season-worst fifth straight loss, showing a side much like that of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday, a day after a 3-2 loss at San Francisco. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Mets, bought by Cohen last offseason, had sole possession of the NL East lead from May 9 until Aug. 6. Before Wednesday's 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, they had lost 12 of their past 16 games and 14 of their past 19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program amid allegations Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.

Alberts confirmed the investigation first reported by The Action Network while Frost said any workouts were approved by his superiors.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time champion Venus Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday into the Grand Slam tournament.

The 41-year-old Williams has won seven major titles, including victories at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. But with her current WTA ranking of No. 112, she has fallen outside the top 104 who received direct entry into the women’s main draw.

Williams hasn’t missed the U.S. Open since 2006, when she was sidelined by a left wrist injury. She reached her last major semifinal there in 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of the U.S. Open, saying Wednesday he will miss the rest of the year because of a right wrist injury.

Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and said the pain returned last week after he hit a ball during training. Doctors recommended he wear a wrist splint for another six weeks before resuming training.

The No. 6-ranked Thiem made the announcement in a social media post, and a statement from his management company described the injury as a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist.

GOLF

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — The AIG Women’s British Open set a new standard for prize money at the LPGA Tour majors by announcing Wednesday a record purse of $5.8 million, with plans to boost it by an additional $1 million for next year.

The winner this week will receive $870,000, compared with the $675,000 that Sophia Popov won last year at Royal Troon.

The Women’s British Open starts Thursday at Carnoustie.

AUTO RACING

TOKYO (AP) — This year’s Japanese Grand Prix was canceled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday.

The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States.

The decision creates another dent in F1′s calendar of Asia-based races this season following the cancellation of the Australian and Singapore GPs and the indefinite postponement of the Chinese GP in Shanghai.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer intends to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and will answer no questions in the case of a woman seeking a five-year restraining order against him, his attorney said in court Wednesday.

Bauer’s lawyer Shawn Holley told a judge the only questions he will answer are “his name and what he does for a living,” and cited a pending criminal investigation by police in Pasadena, California.

The legal team seeking the order for a woman who says Bauer choked her into unconsciousness and punched her in two sexual encounters said that Bauer was the last remaining witness they intended to call at the hearing.

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment said Wednesday that he and some of his clients have spoken to the FBI about the case.

Tony Buzbee told The Associated Press that the FBI “reached out to me, and I responded.” The FBI’s involvement was first reported Tuesday by League of Justice, a website that reports on sports and the law.

The revelation by Buzbee of the FBI’s involvement prompted Watson’s lead attorney to hold a news conference on Wednesday to say that the FBI had spoken with the quarterback earlier this year about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.